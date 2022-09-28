Milton Keynes athlete dominate the Squeaky Bone Cross Country Relay

MMKAC entered two men’s teams and a mixed team in the Squeaky Bone Cross Country Relay organised by Olney Runners in the grounds of Turvey Manor.

The men’s teams were first and second and the mixed team 10th out of the 69 finishers, each runner completing 3.5 miles.

The MMKAC “A” team of Harry Rose, Jack Rose, Matthew Dicks and Kian Nicholson clocked 82.50mins and Kian running the fastest time of the day with 20.01.

They were never headed and had a 3min.lead over their “B” after leg1.. The “B” team of Harris Kentish, Harry Totton, Jamie Darcy and Josh Fitchett finished in 85:04, some six mins. ahead of Olney Runners.

