Milton Keynes athletes smash personal bests in London Marathon
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
Seven MMKAC runners were involved with the London Marathon, with six completing the race in London and five personal bests.
Adam Stone led them home with a personal best of 2;49.15, an excellent performance in his marathon debut; a time that places him just outside the club ALL-TIME TOP 50 RANKINGS.
Declan Murphy reduced he PB by eleven minutes to smash the 3-hour barrier with 2:54.55.
Lara Bromilow had put in lots of miles of training to hopefully get inside 2:50 but a bout of flu pre-race put paid to this and she performed well to finish in 2:59.55.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Another PB came from James Ward who closed in with 3:04.23. Sally Rose (F45) just sneaked inside her PB with 3:45.42 whilst Paul Munday made his marathon debut (3:45.44) just two seconds behind Sally.
Gary Prysbet ran the race virtually with a time of 2:56.23, just four minutes off his PB.