Milton Keynes school named among England’s best for cricket

A Milton Keynes school has been named among the best in England for cricket.

Milton Keynes Preparatory School has been included in The Cricketer’s Schools Guide 2025, released today, which is the 10th edition of the annual title.

The guide, produced by The Cricketer magazine, celebrates the 195 best schools for cricket across Great Britain and this year featured 25 state schools, more than in any of its previous nine editions.

Dr Challoner’s is joined in the guide by three other Buckinghamshire schools - Stowe School, Caldicott School and Dr. Challoner's Grammar School.

The roll call of schools emerged from a large number of entrants who were judged against an extensive set of criteria, which included a compelling commitment to cricket in the curriculum, facilities, fixture programmes and coaching.

The Cricketer’s editor Huw Turbervill said: “Here at The Cricketer, we’ve covered the schools’ game since our inception in 1921, as part of our commitment to follow cricket at all levels.

“We’re proud of this coverage, and the 10th anniversary of this guide recognises the fantastic cricket programmes that exist in school curricula up and down the country.

“The demise of the game in the state sector in the UK has been heartbreaking for us all, but it is uplifting to see some teachers are determined to keep the flames alive.”

The Cricketer researches and produces the Schools Guide annually, with the 2025 edition being supported by Durant Sports – one of the country's leading suppliers of cricket ground equipment.

Durant Sports managing director Cristian Durant said: “Congratulations to all the schools featured in this esteemed guide – now in its 10th year celebrating the nation’s best cricketing schools.

“As a leading supplier of cricket ground equipment to clubs, professional counties, and schools, we are proud to support The Cricketer’s excellent coverage of school cricket.

“This highlights the significant contributions of coaches and staff to grassroots cricket. Wishing you all a fantastic winter and the best of luck for the upcoming 2025 season.”