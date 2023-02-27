MK athletes in action at British Indoor Championships
Three Marshall Milton Keynes sprinters were in action on the first day of the British Indoor Championships in Birmingham and two of them qualified for the 60m semi finals as fastest losers.
Ebony Carr, now at Loughborough University, was the bronze medallist at these championships three years ago. Here, she was a little below her best (7.60) but did qualify for the semi-finals.
Maxwell Brown (6.86) did the same in his first Senior Championships, while Deborah Lago(7.84) gained valuable experience in her first senior championships.
On Day 2, the only MMK athlete competing was defending High Jump Champion, Laura Zialor. This year she was up against the new British Record holder, Morgan Lake. Only three athletes remained in the competition at 1.84m, which Laura cleared on her second attempt.
At 1.87m she again cleared the bar on her second attempt to secure the silver medal. At 1.90m, 1cm below Laura’s lifetime best, she had three failures, while behind Morgan Lake cleared it on her second attempt for the win.