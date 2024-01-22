MK Breakers lift National Cup and make history

MK Breakers celebrate their National Cup victory

Milton Keynes Breakers made history on Sunday evening as they lifted the National Cup overcoming Reading Rockets 95-85 in a monumental day in the short history of the Breakers.

Breakers had to overcome three NBL Division 1 sides to reach the final recording victories over Loughborough, Worthing and Derby to reach the showpiece event in Manchester. Billy Beddow’s side, however, continued their impressive National Cup run to secure a 10-point victory over Reading Rockets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now only were Breakers the first side from outside the top flight to reach the final, they also are the first team to lift the Cup from Division 2.

The Breakers' strength in depth was on full display as four different players reached double points in the cup finale, but it was Jordan Spencer who claimed MVP Honours after his 34 point performance was accompanied by eight rebounds and 11 assists.

It was an energetic start from both sides as both Reading and Milton Keynes looked to prove they were ready from the off. Christian Alexander opened the scoring in the National Cup Final - but Blayne Freckleton’s back-to-back free throws ensured the Breakers drew level within seconds.

Reading then retook the lead thanks to Pinnock and Jenkins as the NBL Division 1 side established a four point lead. Jordan Spencer, however, showcased his leadership qualities as he converted his first three points of the clash. Buai Luak then added four points in quick succession to give the Breakers a three point lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Rockets converted a three point attempt of their own to bring themselves level, but Jordan Spencer would back immediately with another three point conversion. The game continued with its ebb and flow nature as the Rockets Lewis Champion levelled the scoring with his three point attempt.

Blayne Freckleton restored the advantage for the side from Milton Keynes with Dante Langley extending the lead to four points with his three point jump shot. The Rockets’ Powell and Maynard then combined for five points to swing the lead back in favour of Reading.

It was Porter of the Rockets who would add to their lead as his two layups extended Reading’s lead to five points with two-minutes left in the first quarter. Powell pushed that lead up to seven points, but two successful free throws from Blayne Freckleton ensured the Breakers reduced that lead to five points at the end of the first as they trailed 19-24.

The break in play allowed a break in momentum with the first points in the second coming after a minute of action. They fell the way of Reading as Alexander restored their seven point advantage. Nate Robinson converted his two free throws to keep the Breakers within five points, before Blayne Freckleton reduced that lead to three points with his jump shot. The Rockets hit back with a successful three point attempt to lead by six, but Freckleton saw his own effort from behind the arc sink following some impressive defence by Chris Tawiah. It was Freckleton who converted two free throws to bring the side from Milton Keynes to within one point of Reading, but they would restore their lead to three points through Pinnock’s free throws.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spencer took to the line after he was fouled and converted his two free throws to bring the game back to a one point contest. The Breakers’ captain was then handed the chance to put the Breakers ahead as he was once again fouled, he drew the two sides level with his first attempt before putting the Breakers ahead with his second. Alexander struck yet again for the Rockets with seconds left on the shot-clock, before Robinson’s ‘and one’ play gave the Breakers a two point lead. Zach Powell drew the two sides level as he converted back-to-back free throws with three minutes left in the first half.

It took 70-seconds for the next points to fall as both sides displayed impressive defensive Basketball, Jordan Spencer converting two free throws before Chris Tawiah pushed the Breakers lead to four points with his lay up. Spencer was then fouled for the fifth time in the opening half and would continue his impressive start to the game converting both free throw attempts to help the Breakers take their lead to six points. With the second quarter drawing to a close, Tawiah converted one of his two free throws to push the Breakers’ lead to seven and with seconds remaining in the half the Breakers stood firm to take a seven point lead into the break with the scoring 42-35 in favour of Breakers.

The first points of the second half fell the way of Reading with Alexander converting his lay up, Maynard then struck from three for Reading to cut the lead to just two points in favour of the Breakers. Langley, however, hit back with three points of his own before Blayne Freckleton layup restored the seven point lead that the Breaker started the third quarter with.

Langley was the next Breakers player to take to the line after being fouled, he converted one of his attempts to give the Breakers an eight point lead. The Breakers extended that advantage to 10-points as Langley converted his sixth points of the third, that lead wouldn’t stand for long as Reading’s Powell converted twice from the free throw line to bring his side to within eight points. It was Mitch Clarke who would bring the Rockets to within five as his three point effort was converted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Freckleton’s layup pushed the Breakers lead to seven points, but Clarke’s two successful free throw attempts pulled the Rockets to within five points. Jordan Spencer took his tally for the evening to 16 points with an impressive driving layup, before Robinson extended the lead to eight points following an unsportsmanlike conduct foul on Spencer. Spencer then turned provider as he assisted Buai Luak’s layup. The Rockets were determined not to let the Breakers out of their sights as they pulled the gap back to eight points, with Robibnson’s free throw pushing the lead back to nine in favour of the side from Milton Keynes.

Despite his young age, Luak was dominating inside the paint and would bring the travelling MK Breakers fans to their feet with his powerful dunk. Spencer would then convert his third three point attempt of the afternoon to extend the Breakers lead to 14 points. It was Spencer who made it 16 points as he converted back-to-back free throws after he was fouled for the seventh time. Spencer’s dominant run towards the end of the third meant the Breakers closed out the third with a 65-49 lead.

The Rockets knew they had work to do in the final quarter and started the brighter of the two sides, they reduced the lead to 14-points in the opening seconds of the fourth. Spencer, however, took his tally to 23 points for the evening with his layup. Luke Gregory then gave Spencer his eighth assist of the evening the Breakers’ Centre converted from inside the paint.

Mitch Clarke reduced the lead to 13-points with his jump shot before his lay up reduced the Breakers lead to 11. The Rockets continued to cut into the lead and pulled to within seven points after Clarke’s back-to-back layups - that lead soon became five after Alexander’s jump shot. Freckleton took the line after he was fouled and converted his two free throws to give the Breakers some breathing space with a seven point advantage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clarke provided a pivotal moment in the game as he saw his three point effort from deep converted to pull his side to within four points of the lead. Jordan Spencer, however, then saw a three point effort of his own added to the scoring. Clarke struck seconds later with yet another three point effort ensuring the Breakers lead was just four points. The incredible run of three points continued as Spencer hit back with his own effort.

Alexander then added two points with an impressive layup, but Langley added another three points to the scoring to put the Breakers eight points ahead. Champion then took to the line after being fouled and ensured the Rockets trailed by six heading into the final four minutes of action. Robinson converted a lay up to ensure the lead was restored to eight points, before Robinson then converted a huge three point effort to put the Breakers 11-points ahead with just over two-minutes left to play.

Powelll then had the chance to convert a five-point play, he saw his three point effort converted - before Clarke converted one free throw to make it a seven point game. Powell then reduced the lead to five points following his dunk. Langley was fouled shooting from three and took to the line for three efforts. He saw his first converted, the second followed, with the third also adding to the scoreboard.

The lead stood at eight with just 90-seconds left to play, but Champion pulled the gap back to seven points after converting his free throw. Robinson saw his two free throws add to the scoring to bring the advantage to nine points with just 66-seconds left on the clock. Powell’s three point effort reduced that lead to six points before Spencer made the difference eight points following his two free throws.

Advertisement

Advertisement