MK edge out rivals Bletchley on derby day

The rivals locked horns on Saturday in a thriller

The derby clash between Milton Keynes and Bletchley ended with just a point separating the 2nds sides in a 28-27 win for MK.

Locking horns at Emerson Valley in Counties 2 Midlands East (South), Bletchley struck first after just seven minutes when Scott Aspinall danced through the defensive line with trademark footwork to score under the posts. The conversion slid wide, but the visitors had stamped their intent on the derby.

Milton Keynes hit back quickly with a converted try on 11 minutes, before a penalty on 19 minutes and another unconverted score on 21 minutes extended their advantage.

The game’s fiery edge showed when Jack Lawrence was sin-binned on 33 minutes, leaving Bletchley a man down. Yet just before the break, Aaron Hughes powered over the line at 39 minutes. Dean Williams converted, bringing Bletchley right back into contention. At the interval, the hosts led 18-12.

The second-half was a rollercoaster. Jamie Rice crossed for Bletchley on 47 minutes, with Williams adding the extras to put his side back in front for the first time since the early stages. MK then saw yellow on 50 minutes, and Williams punished them further with a well-struck penalty on the hour.

But the derby swung again. Despite a superb try from Kelvin Dwumfuo at 70 minutes, Bletchley suffered another setback when Wade Twiselton was shown yellow. Milton Keynes capitalised with two late tries - one at 72 minutes and another at 77 minutes - to snatch back the lead.

The closing act had the crowd holding its breath. With the final play, Bletchley earned a penalty deep in MK territory. Captain Dean Williams struck cleanly, but the ball cruelly cannoned off the upright. Williams chased his own kick and was first to the rebound, only to be tackled instantly. MK turned possession over and booted the ball dead, sealing victory in the most dramatic fashion.