MK Lightning's 'Air the Bear' delivers joy to local community

Milton Keynes Lightning (MKL) ice hockey club once again displayed its commitment to community and charity with the return of the much-loved 'Air the Bear' event on December 7th.

Fans at Planet Ice Milton Keynes donated an impressive 529 teddy bears, creating a memorable and heart-warming evening.

The event's highlight came after MKL scored their first goal, prompting the crowd to toss the bears onto the ice in a spectacular show of generosity and support. The bears were gathered by members of the Storm Junior Ice Hockey Club, who ensured they were carefully bagged for distribution.

In partnership with Acute Ambulance & Medical Services, led by Managing Director Kieren Gibson, 412 of the bears were delivered to Milton Keynes Hospital by ambulance. A team from MK Lightning, including players Tim Wallace, Dillon Lawrence, Milique Martelly, Mack Stewart, Carter Hamill, Assistant Coach Joe Wilson and Stuart Smart from the MKL events team, joined the MK Hospital Charity to distribute the bears throughout the children’s ward.

Bears thrown after MKLs first goal

This year, the event once again expanded its impact, with additional donations going to local charities including MK Carers and Willen Hospice. The bears will be used to support bereaved children, young carers, and other vulnerable groups.

MK Lightning extends heartfelt thanks to all fans for their incredible support in making this initiative a success. The teddy bears will bring comfort and joy to many in the community this festive season.