MK survive late Chiltern fightback to claim Cross Country crown

Marshall Milton Keynes did enough to claim victory in the Chiltern Cross Country League in the final round in Oxford.

Despite weakened senior teams MMK, who had entered the final fixture with a lead of 488 points over Chiltern Harriers, survived the final match in which Chiltern Harriers pulled back 267 points but could not quite make up the full deficit.

After heavy rain during the week, the course was very muddy, with many athletes slipping and sliding around the course.

There was another win for Sophia Chapman (F15) which also saw her win the series just ahead of teammate Katie Webb. There were second places for Jacque Smith (M15), James Parker (M13), Lara Bromilow (FS) and Maddie Pearce (F17). Arthur Small was third in the U11 Boys Race.

For the Senior Men, Ian Wood was the first MMK runner home in 8th place, the first veteran to finish. Matt Dicks dropped out after spraining his ankle in the woods on the first lap of the Senior Men’s race.