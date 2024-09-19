MK United Ladies seeking sponsors to support unbeaten team with new rain jackets for winter season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MK United Ladies, an unstoppable force in women’s football, are calling on local businesses to sponsor the team as they seek funding for essential rain jackets ahead of the winter season.

Having recently moved from Tattenhoe to Milton Keynes after two years of self-funding, MK United Ladies remain unbeaten this season and currently sit at the top of their league following a hard-earned promotion to Division 2. The team consists of 25 dedicated players who train twice a week and play weekly matches. Despite the challenges, the team has continued to excel, supported by loyal fans with an average of 50-70 attendees at each game.

“We’ve built something special here at MK United Ladies,” said Denni Luya, the team’s manager. “Our values are simple but powerful: to give women, regardless of their circumstances, the opportunity to enjoy football, build confidence, and be part of a supportive community. Now, we’re asking for local companies to help us keep our players comfortable and focused through the winter with sponsorship for rain jackets.”

Why Sponsor MK United Ladies?

Unbeaten and First in the League: The team has had a stellar season, remaining unbeaten and leading Division 2, which speaks to the dedication and quality of its players. Growing Audience: With regular training sessions and weekly matches drawing in 50-70 fans per game, there is strong community support for the team. Existing Sponsors: Quanta and Fireaway Pizza already sponsor MK United Ladies, and they’ve helped propel the team to where they are today. New sponsors will join an exciting partnership with growing local visibility. Social Media Exposure: Sponsors will not only have their logos printed on the front of our rain jackets but will also benefit from regular exposure on the team’s active social media platforms, giving businesses a wider audience. Community Engagement: The team has strong ties to the community, recently raising £3,500 for CRY charity through a football tournament, and is keen to continue partnering with sponsors who value giving back.

Sponsorship Details

MK United Ladies are seeking sponsorship for new rain jackets, but opportunities also exist for sponsoring other essential items such as football bags and quarter zips. Sponsors will have their logo printed prominently on the front of the rain jackets, with additional branding opportunities available through social media shout-outs and team appearances.

The team is willing to offer transparency with a detailed breakdown of costs upon request and is open to discussing joint event hosting, community appearances, or other partnership ideas to maximise the sponsor’s involvement.

Sponsorship will cover the upcoming season, ensuring the team is well-equipped for the winter months while continuing to represent Milton Keynes with pride.

Join Us on Our Journey

By supporting MK United Ladies, your company will not only be investing in a successful football team but also empowering women and promoting positive mental health and community spirit.

For more information, quotes, or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at: [email protected].