MMKAC climb into second in Chilton Cross-Country League

Lara Bromilow, centre/303 (first), Abby Roskilly, right/309 (second) and Emily Bousfield, left/348 (third).

Marshall Milton Keynes moved up from third to second overall after round four of the Chiltern Cross-Country League, held in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes.

Chiltern Harriers took the honours again but MMKAC beat Bedford & County by 433pts to take a lead of 399pts over Bedford into the fifth and final match at Shuttleworth next month.

There were individual wins for Katie Webb (F13) and Daniel Southgate (M11), while the Under 13 Girls continue to dominate their age category. There were also team wins for the U20 Men and U17 Men. The senior men, under 13 boys and under 11 girls all placed second on the day with the under 15 girls closing in third.