MMKAC dominate county Cross-Country Championships

The Buckinghamshire Cross-Country Championships were held on a wet course at Southill Park, Shefford. MMK runners were to the fore in almost all of the races, with seven individuals winning their races and four teams taking the honours.

MK athletes dominated the U15 girls race, with Katie Webb leading home Sophia Chapman and Lauren Webb

There were individual wins for Daniella Duze (F11), Arthur Small (M11), Katie Webb (F15), Maddie Pearce (F17), Millie Freeland (F20), Maxwell Newman (M17) and Harry Totton (M20).

There were Team wins for the U11 Girls( Daniella plus Harriet Kendall and Lucy Paris) Under 11 Boys(Arthur plus Charles Wood and Noah Webster), U15 Girls (Katie, Sophia, Lauren and Olive Geary) and U17/20 Women(Maddie, Millie and Emilia Willis)

In the Senior Men’s race, Matt Dicks was a fine second, but the team lacked a sixth scorer to place in the team results.