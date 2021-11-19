MMKAC keep up the pressure at the top of Cross Country League
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
Friday, 19th November 2021, 9:05 am
Daniel Southgate stands proudly atop the podium
Over 1500 athletes competed in the second round of the Chiltern Cross-Country League around the Tear Drop Lakes area of Milton Keynes. The match also included a British Cross-Challenge event’
Ninety nine athletes represented Marshall Milton Keynes where the club finished third overall behind Chiltern Harriers and Bedford and County.
There were individual wins for Daniel Southgate (M11) , Katie Webb (F13) and Jacque Smith (M13). There were Team wins for the U20 Men’s and Under 13 Girls Teams.