MMKAC lose ground on Harriers in Chiltern League

More than 60 MMK athletes turned out for the final match in the Chiltern League, held a Keysoe Equestrian Centre, north of Bedford.

With numbers thin on the ground in many of the races, there was little chance of making up the deficit on Chiltern Harriers. Indeed the gap widened considerably and MMKAC had to settle for second place again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jacque Smith maintained his unbeaten run in the U13 Boys race, having won all five races. Katie Webb won her first Chiltern League U15 Girls race having missed the races before Christmas due to a clash with the Schools’ Cup.

Imogen King had a great run in the Senior Women’s race to finish second, while the first home for the Senior Men was Matthew Dicks in eighth place.

Millie Freeland had a fine second place in the U20 Women’s race, while Helen Devlin finished third in the U11 Girls’ race.