MMKAC make it two in a row to extend Chiltern League lead

Matt Dicks

After a big win at Milton Keynes in the last round, there was a narrow win for MMKAC at Luton in the latest round of the Chiltern Cross Country League.

The win was largely thanks to a very strong men’s team which had five in the top ten led by Matt Dicks (6th) with Harry Totton (7th), James Tuttle (8th), Harris Kentish (9th) and Ian Wood (10th).

With two matches remaining the club increased their lead in the overall competition by 765pts over second placed Chiltern Harriers with Bedford third.

There was a win for Sophia Chapman (F15) plus category wins for Harry Totton (M20), Ian Wood (M40) and Debra Brent (F55).

There were second places for Imogen King (FS), Maddie Pearce (F17) and Olive Geary (F15) plus category second places for Harris Kentish (M20), Kelvin Smith (M70).

Jacque Smith was third in the M15 category, plus a category third for Abby Roskilly (F35).