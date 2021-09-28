MMKAC male masters win Eastern Masters Cup Final
The Milton Keynes men won a very tight match over Bedford with Thurrock third, but the women lost out to Fairlands Valley Spartans, and narrowly to Peterborough & Nene Valley to finish third.
The club triumphed, retaining the Carl Baldwin Trophy awarded for the best combined men’s and women’s total score.
Individual winners were:
M35: Rob Elmore (800m/2.08.66) and 1500m (4.18.26). Mark Roberson (Hammer 43.84m)
M50: Anthony Moffat (Hammer/29.36m) and javelin (32.97m) Barry Nash (Shot/13.34m)
M60: Paul Canning (M60.12.45)
F35: Emma Beales (Shot/8.99m) and Discus (39.88m)
F50: Diane Presswell (Hammer/27.94m)
2km Walk: 1st Diane Baldwin (12.51.34)