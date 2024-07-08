MMKAC on course for Masters final after win over Bedford

The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

There were good victories for both men and women, The men won with 42pts ahead of second place Bedford whilst the women beat Fairlands Valley by 19 points.

With one league match remaining both teams are well on their way to qualifying for the League Final next month and the men are on course to win the league title.