MMKAC retain the lead heading into Cross-Country League finale
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
In the fourth out of five Chiltern Cross-Country League matches Marshall Milton Keynes finished second overall at Watford to hold a 488 point lead going into the final match at Oxford next month.
With only 72 turning out at Watford, MMK often struggled to field a full team in each race.
There were individual wins for Sophia Chapman (F15), Jacque Smith (M15), Harry Totton (M20), Kelvin Smith (M70) and Lara Bromilow (F35); second places for Maddie Pearce (F17) and Katie Webb (F15) and third places for Imogen King (FS), James Parker (M13), Lauren Webb (F15) and Debra Brent (F55). Matt Dicks in fifth place had a great run in the Senior Men’s race.
There were team wins for the M20 Men, U11 Boys and U15 Girls. The club championships were held within the races and the first three senior men were Matt Dicks, Ewan Forsythe and Gary Prysbet.