MMKAC retain the lead heading into Cross-Country League finale

Matt Dicks, Ewan Forsythe and Gary Prysbet

In the fourth out of five Chiltern Cross-Country League matches Marshall Milton Keynes finished second overall at Watford to hold a 488 point lead going into the final match at Oxford next month.

With only 72 turning out at Watford, MMK often struggled to field a full team in each race.

There were individual wins for Sophia Chapman (F15), Jacque Smith (M15), Harry Totton (M20), Kelvin Smith (M70) and Lara Bromilow (F35); second places for Maddie Pearce (F17) and Katie Webb (F15) and third places for Imogen King (FS), James Parker (M13), Lauren Webb (F15) and Debra Brent (F55). Matt Dicks in fifth place had a great run in the Senior Men’s race.