MMK's Chiltern League defence gets off to a strong start

Defending champions MMK got their title Chiltern League campaign off to a strong start as they finished second overall behind hosts Bedford & County.

Noah Webster(M11) was the only MMK individual winner but Olive Geary (F15) and Sophia Chapman (F17) were both second, while Thomas Roberts (M17) was third.

Matt Dicks was the first MMK runner home in the senior men’s race, in 11th place, while Imogen King was the first MMK runner in the senior women’s race, in fifth place.

In the team events almost all the MMK teams were in the top three, but the U15 Girls were the only winners, in joint first place with Chiltern Harriers.