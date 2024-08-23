Nailer appointed head coach of MK Breakers Women

Ben Nailer | MK Breakers

It has been a busy summer at the city’s basketball team

Milton Keynes Breakers have confirmed the appointment of Ben Nailer as the Head Coach of the Women’s team as they prepare for their inaugural season in the Women’s National Basketball League Division 2.

This exciting development marks a significant milestone in the club’s journey, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing female talent and expanding opportunities for Women in Basketball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the huge success of the Breakers’ junior girls program over the past two seasons, the club has established itself as a hotbed for developing female Basketball talent. The addition of a Senior Women’s team in WNBL 2 completes the pathway for female players in Milton Keynes, offering them the opportunity to pursue their passion for Basketball from as young as four years old through to senior levels.

Since its inception in 2017, the MK Breakers have prioritised creating opportunities for female players, a commitment that has seen the club’s female membership grow to over 200 registered junior members.

The girls’ junior program has achieved remarkable success, highlighted by the U16 Girls’ triumphant victory in the 2024 National Championship, the U14 Girls’ impressive finish as runners-up, and the U12 Girls’ undefeated season.

Nailer brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the role of Women’s Head Coach. His journey in basketball began as a player with the Northamptonshire Titans (2016-2018) and continued through his playing career at Myerscough College (2018-2020). He transitioned into coaching with Anglia Ruskin University, serving as Women’s Assistant Coach (2020-2021), Men’s Head Coach (2021-2022), and ultimately the Women’s Head Coach (2021-2023).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, Nailer said: “I’m excited and honoured to be a part of such a great club within British Basketball for the upcoming season. as well as being the first Head Coach for the Women’s team.

“We have huge aspirations with regard to the women’s game and look forward to this year and our inaugural season in WNBL.”

Josh Merrington, General Manager of the MK Breakers, echoed this excitement, saying: “We’re really excited to have Ben join the club as the women’s head coach. He is a young coach with lots of promise and we look forward to working with him.”