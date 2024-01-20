National Cup history awaits MK Breakers in the final
A look ahead to tomorrow's National Cup final between MK Breakers and Reading Rockets
Milton Keynes Breakers face the biggest game in their history this Sunday as they look to become the first non NBL Division 1 side in over 50 years to win the oldest competition in British Basketball.
The Breakers have already gone one step further than they managed in the 2022/23 season and have been up against the odds in their run to the Final in Manchester. The Breakers have overcome NBL Division 1 side Loughborough, Worthing and Derby to reach the National Cup Final.
Their opposition, Reading Rockets, are enjoying a successful season of their own. The Rockets currently sit fourth in NBL Division 1 and are just two points off top of the table having played two games fewer.
Reading Rockets have won the National Cup three times - having most recently made the final back in the 2019/20 season. The Rockets will be looking to become the competition’s fourth most successful team as they aim for their fourth National Cup victory.
The Rockets have also endured a tough run to the showpiece event in Manchester, with three of their four wins coming against fellow NBL Division 1 sides - including a semi-final win over Essex Rebels - who currently top the division.
Nathan Robinson has settled in effortlessly with the Breakers and enjoyed a successful Semi-Final outing against Derby Trailblazers - Robinson scored 18 points in the win.
A man familiar to the big stage is Blayne Freckleton who showed his talents in last season’s NBL Division 3 Play-Off Final scoring 39 points - ten of which came from three-pointers.
Elsewhere the likes of Dante Langley and Jordan Spencer have showcased their talents for the Breakers faithful all season with Chris Tawiah, Luke Gregory and Buai Luak proving a danger at both ends of the court.