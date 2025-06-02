New academy to focus on bringing youngsters through at Bletchley Rugby Club

Young players have been in decline at Bletchley in recent years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new initiative has been launched at Bletchley Ruby Club to encourage young players through the ranks with a view to playing in the first team.

Following a few challenging years, the club is refocusing its efforts on developing local youth talent with the aim of nurturing the next generation of 1st XV and 2nd XV players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The academy will support the progression of players in school years 11, 12, and 13, providing a clear pathway into senior rugby.

The project will be headed up by Ron Henry, who will be supported by current 1st XV players Jamie Rice and Jordon Murray, as well as long-serving club stalwart Ollie Whitmore — bringing a wealth of experience and passion to the programme.

Speaking on the launch, coach Henry said: “It’s true that youth rugby in Bletchley has declined in recent seasons but we all understand that the long-term success of the club depends on attracting and developing local talent.

“A key focus will be strengthening our links with locla schools and working in partnership with RFU initiatives to put rugby firmly back on the map.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative marks an exciting new chapter for Bletchley Rugby Club and demonstrates a strong commitment to its future both on and off the field.

Any players keen to get involved please get in touch via the “contact youth section” at https://linktr.ee/bletchleyrugby