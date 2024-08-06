New coaching staff ready to help Bletchley Rugby Club reach their potential

Bletchley are preparing for the new season with a new coaching staff. Pic: Andy Powell | Bletchley RUFC - Andy Powell

Bletchley Rugby Club are preparing for the new season

Former Bedford Blues back Paul Allen hopes he can help build participation Bletchley Rugby Club this season and beyond.

After spells at Ampthill and Luton, Allen has taken up a role at Manor Fields, Allen heads up a four-strong coaching team are working hard with their squad of players in readiness for the season ahead. The new coaching team has brought fresh energy and perspectives to the club.

Explaining his move, Allen said: “Having spent lots of time coaching at National League level working alongside some great coaches, the opportunity came up to work with a group of coaches that are all my mates and go to a genuine grass roots club, full of amazing volunteers and local lads, was a no brainer.

“The coaching team is now part of the volunteer work force meaning players, coaches, managers and coaches across the club get in involved for one reason only, loving rugby.

“We have been very fortunate that some National and Local businesses have seen what we are trying to do and many have now come on board to kindly offer sponsorship to help with; new playing kit, flag and post protectors and generally help us offer a great environment to grow the participation around Bletchley and beyond.”

The club’s first pre-season game gets underway later this month when they take on Braintree on Saturday August 24 down in Essex, before hosting Stockwood Park at Manor Fields on Friday August 30 under the floodlights.

Bletchley are also on the look-out for players to add depth to their squads. If you are interested in a try-out, email [email protected]