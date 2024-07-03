New look at Silverstone for Red Bull Racing

Red Bull's Silverstone livery | Red Bull Content Pool

The team from Tilbrook will sport a new paint scheme at the British Grand Prix

It is a second home race in a week for Red Bull Racing as they head into the British Grand Prix at Silverstone sporting a new look.

The RB20 will be adorned in the first REBL CUSTMS look of the season, designed by fans of the team for a unique look at the circuit just a few miles from their Milton Keynes base.

After the disappointment of finishing fifth at seventh at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend though – a circuit owned by the energy drinks giant – both Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez want to give the employees from the factory in attendance at Silverstone something to cheer.

The #1 plate on Max Verstappen's car in the new Silverstone livery | Red Bull Content Pool

"It is another home race for the team, so we want to make everyone at home back in the factory proud this weekend,” said Verstappen. “We want to come back fighting in Silverstone.

“This will be a special race, with a new customised livery on the car. We want to come back stronger and are ready for the weekend in Silverstone, especially as it is the team’s 20th year, which marks a celebration for us.”

Perez continued: “We have worked to analyse things, to ensure we have the pace at Silverstone, across the whole weekend.

“In the team’s 20th year in the sport the British GP will be a special race for us all, we are so close to the factory and the homes of everyone who work and contributes to Oracle Red Bull Racing and our incredible success.

“We have a special livery for this race, the car looks extra special and I want to make sure I honour it with a better result, returning to the form we should be in.”