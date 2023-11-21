New UK record set in five-mile race around Willen

Lara Bromilow

More than 130 runners turned out for this year’s Wolverton 5 at Willen Lake, which had some really strong runners at the front of both the men’s and women’s races.

Race winner Alfie Manthorpe (Sheffield), with 23:29, ran the quickest 5-mile time in the UK in 2023, just two seconds ahead of Bedford’s Jack Goodwin, with Aldershot’s Josh Grace third in 24.19

For the Women, Tessa McCormick (Vale Royal AC) 27:18, was the seventh quickest in the UK in 2023. Lara Bromilow ran with Elle Roche for the first 3km before pulling away to record 28:46 to go equal third on the MMK all-time rankings, equalling Elle’s time set in the 2021 Wolverton 5.