Newport Pagnell’s swimmers hold first championships since pandemic

Newport Pagnell Swimming Club marked the start of the new swimming season with the first Club Championships since the pandemic over three sessions at the end of September.

Swimmers competed in freestyle, fly, breaststroke, backstroke, and individual medley at distances of 50,100, 200, 400 metres. Trophies were awarded to each Age Group for a variety of distances and events.

Swimmers look forward to celebrating their successes at the club presentation evening at the end of November.

Jason Noon, whose daughter swims in the club’s Stepping Stones lessons, said: “The atmosphere was amazing even before the gala started, with excited kids and proud parents eager to watch the competition.”

NPSC offers lessons to children aged 3+ and squad sessions for established swimmers to age 20 who have come through the club and takes part in County Championships, Regionals and National Championships for qualifying swimmers as well as many other fixtures across the year.

Like many organisations, NPSC are feeling the effects of the financial crisis. If you or your company would be interested in sponsoring the club, please contact [email protected]