No room to rest on laurels, says Verstappen ahead of second Austrian race

Max Verstappen

With back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring, Max Verstappen hopes to be even more dominant next weekend after he cruised to victory at the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Leading every lap in the Austrian hills, Verstappen would win in dominant fashion, never in trouble against Lewis Hamilton in second spot as he extended his lead to 18 points with a third win in four races for the Red Bull Racing driver.

And with another race at the circuit, owned by Red Bull, Verstappen hopes to continue his strangle hold on the title race.

"We’ve had a really positive weekend and of course it’s not going to be completely the same next week," he said. "Everyone else will also learn from this race so we will of course try and do even better and keep improving ourselves so we can stay ahead. It’s a whole team effort so thank you very much to everyone here and back at the factory for another great win today.

“I am super happy to win here and doing it at home at the Red Bull Ring is always so special. I had a really enjoyable race, the car was working well and I always enjoy driving on this track.