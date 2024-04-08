Normal service resumes in Japan as Verstappen leads Perez home

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen

Normal service was restored in Japan as Max Verstappen led home team-mate Sergio Perez for a routine 1-2 finish for Red Bull Racing.

After his perfect start to the season came to an abrupt end with brake failure in Australia last time out, Verstappen looked back to his imperious best at Suzuka as he comfortably romped to victory at the Japanese Grand Prix - the 57th of his career.

“I really enjoyed the race,” said the Dutchman, who led from flag to flag. “We stayed out of trouble in the first lap and from there, we tried to look after the tyres as much as possible.

“We made the right calls before we went into qualifying, which definitely helped today and it is very nice to come back and win after Australia.

“The car just got better throughout the race and, although it took a few laps before I got a nice rhythm as we didn’t have many practices on the long runs, on the second stint the car really came alive. I could push where I needed to and I could look after my tyres well, so the race went really nicely.

“It was a great team result the whole weekend and brilliant to score a one two here: our third of the season. Suzuka is always a great track to go racing at and overall I am really happy about the performance today."

Perez spent the majority of the race in the wake of his team-mate, unable to mount a challenge on Verstappen but he did have to pass McLarens and Ferraris when he was caught out by early undercuts but cruised to second place, wrapping up Red Bull’s third 1-2 finish in four races.

He said: “We suffered a little on the first stint, it compromised our race a little too much and with Lando (Norris) pitting early. The second stint was better, but we had to get through a lot of traffic and that made our life a lot harder.

“We are in a good place and performing at a very nice level, we just need to keep progressing.