Olney can round out their season in style in Alliance Cup final

The side can round out the season with some silverware

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olney could finish their season in style when they take on Northampton Old Scouts in the Alliance Cup Final on Wednesday (May 21) night.

Playing at the home of Northampton Saints, Franklin’s Gardens, the final pitches fourth against second in the Regional 2 Midlands East division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Scouts finished 17 points behind division champions Lutterworth, but were a further 27 clear of Olney in fourth after the grey and pinks lost their last three league games in the run-in.

But they looked in great form when they beat Daventry in the semi-final, booking their spot in Northampton with a 38-24 win.

They will be eager though to replicate what they saw last week from the Olney Colts after they lifted the National Colts Cup with a win over Rosslyn Park at Sixways in Worcester. In a competition of 120 U18s teams, Olney went one step further than they did in 2023 as they claimed the win.

Wednesday night’s Alliance Cup final will kick-off at 8pm, but early birds will be able to see Boys Brigade Old Boys taking on Alliance Barbarians in a fund raiser for the BBOB, whose club house was destroyed by flooding earlier this year.

Tickets will cost £8 on the door, with U18s free.