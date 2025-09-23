One of each for MK Lightning as they get new season up and running

The puck dropped on the new ice hockey season over the weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Lightning got their NIHL National Division season off to a mixed start with a win and a defeat in the opening weekend.

Tim Wallace’s side made light work of Bristol Pitbulls at Planet Ice on Saturday, running out comfortable 7-2 winners, but tasted defeat on the road at Telford Tigers, losing 6-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powerplay goals were the name of the game for MK on home ice when they took on the Pitbulls, with five Lightning strikes coming with a numerical advantage.

The first two goals though would come with both sides at full strength, as Toms Rutkis got the season going after just 3:08 to put the home side ahead. Dominik Gabaj doubled the advantage on 8:41, before Elliot Lewis struck on 11:48 on the powerplay, taking a comfortable 3-0 lead with them into the first break.

The boisterous home support would have to wait until the final two minutes of the second period for the fourth goal, stuck away by Jordan Cownie on 38:21.

A frantic end to the game though would see five goals in the final 12 minutes. Ed Knaggs (48:47) and Harry Gulliver (50:13) would effectively put the game beyond reasonable doubt for the hosts, before a consolation goal from John Dunbar (57:55) at least put Bristol on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illia Korenchuk thought he had the final say in the game to make it 7-1 on 59:25, only for Josh Batch to find the back of the net with just three seconds to play.

Carrying momentum with them into their away game at Telford, Lightning made the perfect start when Sean Norris fired them 1-0 up after 2:08 but it would be a hard battle thereafter. Tigers equalised on 16:03 thanks to David Thompson, before two second-period strikes put the game firmly in the home side’s hands. Rhodes Mitchell-King (20:41) and Scott McKenzie (34:08) made it 4-1 heading into the final period.

Tigers threatened to run away with it with goals from David Thompson (41:26) and Caelan McPhee (44:53) before Lightning managed to get two back via Sean Norris (46:32) and Gabaj (53:02) to threaten to make a a tense finale.

McPhee though would have the final say, netting on 59:21 to send Lightning home with defeat.

This weekend, Lightning host Solway Sharks at Planet Ice on Saturday (7pm) before hitting the road to take on Hull Seahawks on Sunday (5.30pm).