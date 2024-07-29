Paris 'feels like a home Games' for MK's badminton star Vendy

Sean Vendy and Ben Lane in action in Paris | AFP via Getty Images

The MK badminton star’s first Olympic experience was a silent one compared to Paris

Milton Keynes shuttler Sean Vendy revelled in a spine-tingling Paris atmosphere despite starting his Olympic badminton campaign with two defeats.

Vendy and men's doubles partner Ben Lane made a quicker start than Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in their Group A opener.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jumping into a 5-1 lead, they won the opening game 21-19 and were on course to repeat their spine-tingling victory over the Malaysians at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

But unforced errors began to creep into their play, and they lost the next two games 21-16 21-11 to suffer defeat in 77 minutes.

Lane said: “We actually performed pretty well. We played lots of good badminton over the last two months, and I think we did today.

“The Malaysians also played good badminton and unfortunately in sport there is a loser and that was us today.”

Vendy added: “It was a tough match, a good match. We played pretty well. We came out really strong and tried to put the pressure on them which I think we did really well. They are a top four pair, top four in the world, so they are never going to let us have it easy. They came back well and made us work for it and we just couldn’t get over the line.”

But after defeat on Sunday to China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, their chances of progressing beyond the group stages were ended as they were beaten 18-21 21-13 14-21.

Lane and Vendy made their Olympic debuts in Tokyo, exiting in the group stage in an empty arena. The newly-built La Chapelle Arena was sold out and rocking after a sodden Opening Ceremony set the scene for the first Games in Paris for a century.

British fans have bought more tickets than any other nation except France.

“[The atmosphere is] unreal. It’s insane,” said Vendy. “As soon as we walked out, you can feel there are so many people. It’s sold out on day one of badminton, it’s so good for our sport.