Pearce secures gold for MK in South of England Championships

Seven MMK athletes competed at the South of England Senior /Under 20 Championships at Eton over the weekend, with three taking medals, two fourth places and four personal bests.

Maddie Pearce won her first major title, taking the 1500m in a new personal best by more than 1.5 seconds, and beating a strong field. Her time takes her to second on the MMK F20 all-time rankings behind Millie Freeland.

Ayesha Jones is no stranger to titles, claiming another one here with a throw 4m below her best, in a lacklustre field.

Lateefah Agberemi picked up another Triple Jump medal to add to her collection with a good 12.35m jump.

Abi Fitton, set two new personal bests in the 400m, recording 55.99 in the heats to gain a place in the Final. Here she improved again to 55.57 seconds to just miss out on a medal. Her time takes her third on the MMK all-time rankings behind international athletes Nicola Crowther and Joey Duck.