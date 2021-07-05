Penalised Perez disappointed with Austrian GP dramas

Sergio Perez said his race was done and dusted on lap 4 when he was forced wide by Lando Norris

Sergio Perez will be glad to see the back of Turn 4 at the Red Bull Ring after Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

The Mexican was adjudged to have been forced off the track by McLaren's Lando Norris on the fourth lap when battling around the outside for second spot, dropping the Red Bull man down to 10th spot - a move which 'ended my race' he said.

While the Brit earned a five-second penalty for the move, Perez would then make the same defensive move on Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at Turn 4, forcing the Monegasque onto the gravel to pick up a penalty himself. A few laps later, Perez would do it again to Leclerc, this time at Turn 6 to double his penalty time.

Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc battled twice in Austria, with Perez forcing Lerclec off track on both occasions

Battling through to cross the line fifth, his 10-second penalty meant he would drop behind Carlos Sainz in the final positions for sixth spot.

Speaking afterwards, Perez apologised to Leclerc for his role in twice shoving the Ferrari driver off the track but felt the move made by Norris ruined any chance he had of supporting race-winner Max Verstappen.

“I’m obviously not very happy with my race today," he said. "On the fourth lap I had the position and I out-braked Lando but he pushed me off the track which pretty much ended my race.

"As for the other incidents with Charles, I still have to review the situations and look at the incidents because I thought that I was ahead in both of them, especially the second one but it’s hard to say right now. I braked as late as possible, we were in dirty air and we had very old tyres so I lost the rear on the second one into Turn 6. I’m very sorry for Charles and how I affected his race because that’s not the way I like to race.