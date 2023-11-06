Perez adds spice to Verstappen's routine win in Brazil

Verstappen wins again but Perez steals the spotlight with his late podium fight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sergio Perez added some drama to an otherwise routine Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday with a thrilling run to fourth place in Brazil.

While Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen cruised to a 17th race win of the season, completing yet another double after his sprint race win on Saturday, it was down to Perez to inject a bit of action late in the day as he hunted own Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin for the final podium spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starting ninth after a rain-affected qualifying session on Friday night, the Mexican battled through the field, passing the likes of Carlos Sainz's Ferrari and ailing Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell before setting upon a thrilling battle with two-time champ Alonso.

Hunting down the Spanish ace, Perez thought he had done enough to secure a podium finish when he passed the Aston Martin on lap 70 of 71. But Alonso fought back on the last lap to re-pass the Red Bull, holding him off to cross the line 0.053 seconds ahead.

"I have to say well done to Fernando because it was a great fight and really fair racing," said Perez afterwards. "Between us, whoever got the podium, it was well deserved, and he got it.

"I had the opportunity and went for it but he was really fast on the straights and I don’t think I could have done anything differently in the final few laps."

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Hamilton's struggles in Brazil, Perez extended his lead in second place in the championship to 32 points with two races to go.

Max Verstappen cruised to his 17th race win of the season

Verstappen meanwhile had a trouble-free race at the front, keeping McLaren's Lando Norris at arms-length all afternoon, just as he did in Saturday's sprint.

He said: “It has been a good weekend in Brazil. It was a great race and we had good all-round pace throughout.

"I stayed calm throughout the race, just relaxed and let the car roll into the corner.