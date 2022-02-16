Pikers pull off clean sweep in Olney

Dave German – a winner at Olney

TWO city pikers had a clean sweep when they hit the ‘wilds’ of Olney for a crack at the club’s pairs predator open.

Dave German and mate Mike Swannell were walking on air after topping all three categories in what was the club’s first-ever match of its kind on their Ouse, Sunday.

Fortunes were mixed on a wind and rain-lashed day – but they ran out as all round winners with the longest pike (770mm), the longest perch (260mm) and the longest length of all their fish combined.

Dave said: "We must have been mad going out in that weather." But, as just reward, the pair took home a fair wedge of cash in return for their efforts.

CRT's John Ellis – honoured with fellowship of the IFM

MK-based Canal River Trust national fisheries officer John Ellis has just been made a fellow of the Institute of Fisheries Management.

And that’s an honour rarely bestowed by his peers in the IFM.

A qualified professional fisheries manager, and head of CRT’s national fisheries and angling team, he is nothing if not dedicated to his calling.

Though his work with invasive species – intended to optimise the canal as a ‘heritage fishery’ supporting large stocks of native species (in line with legislation) – may not sit well with some...few would criticise his efforts to recruit large numbers of youngsters into angling.

Backed by CRT, along with numerous clubs and volunteer coaches around the country, he has been central to development of the national ‘Let’s Fish’ programme which last year saw more than 9,000 youngsters trying their hands at fishing.

A 3-8 perch for Neil Read – the red hands are down to 'Atomic Red' bait additive

WHILE most are looking to the rivers and canal for big perch, Neil Read found a brilliant 3-8 stripey while fishing Alders commercial at Great Brickhill. His hands look ‘a bit’ red in the picture because he’d been making liberal use of Atomic Red bait additive.

ALDERS Tuesday open: A section, ‘Casper’ 46lb, B section, Gary Page 36-8, C section John Haseler 29-2.

MK Vets, canal, New Inn: Del Rowlands 10-6, Nigel Steel 6-8, Kevin Osborne 6-4.

OLNEY, Ouse, Willen Hospice open (raised £110): Joe Roberts 2-14, Chris Howard and Andy Webster both 2-11.

MK Individual winter league final round, Canal, New Inn: Paul Hamilton 2-1, Ernie Sattler 1-11, Colin Chart 1-8. Sattler won overall with 57 points ahead of Chart 55 and Paul Chapman 51.