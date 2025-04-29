Play-off disappointment for both MK Breakers finalists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a disappointing end to an otherwise successful season for MK Breakers

Neither of MK Breakers’ teams were able to claim victory in the Play-Off finals at the National Basketball Performance Centre over the weekend.

Making their first appearance, the women’s team were beaten 75-69 by London All-Stars in the Division 2 final on Saturday, while 24-hours later, the men’s team were edged out 102-91 in the Division 1 final by Reading Rockets.

In their first ever season, Breakers Women made a nervous start to the game against the All-Stars, trading baskets and uncharacteristic turnovers in equal measure before settling into the occasion as the lead repeatedly swung back and forth.

With Breakers trailing after the opening 10 minutes, the team came back into the game with a superb second quarter. Showing the quality that had seen her named league MVP, Sarah Round hit a jump shot to cut the deficit to five, then hit youngster Oceane Yagoli for a layup to reduce it even further.

Yagoli then turned provider herself, assisting Jess Lee for two threes to put Breakers ahead before Round – who London had no answer for – knocked down a pair of free throws to extend the lead.

After the break, Courtney Gray came up with some big rebounds and vital free throws while India Morrell – who ended the game with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists – and Vanessa Obanor made huge contributions.

Ultimately however, the London All Stars would prevail by six points, despite a game-high 25 points from Round.

Sunday saw the men take to the floor in a rematch of last month’s Kit King Trophy Final, taking on a Reading Rockets team who were in search of a treble after also lifting the NBL National Cup.

Rockets coach Samit Nuruzade had his team well-prepared and they jumped out to an early lead. Breakers slowly fought their way back into the game behind high-energy contributions from Kai Walker (27pts, 5reb, 4ast) and Adrian Scarborough’s 27 point-13 rebound double-double.

Jordan Spencer (11pts, 9 assists) would keep the game close, repeatedly finding Chris Tawiah rolling to the basket with some superb passes but Reading’s depth allowed them to play a physical brand of defence that disrupted Breakers usual flow, claiming the 102-91 win.