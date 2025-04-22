Play-Off final victory would be an added bonus in Breakers Women's first season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After securing promotion earlier this season, MK Breakers Women could add another trophy

Rounding out their first season with some silverware would be the icing on the cake for MK Breakers Women, and they have a trophy in their sights this Saturday.

In the inaugural campaign for the club, not many predicted the team would cruise to the league title, let alone doing so losing only one game along the way. The defeat in the league, coming away at Plymouth, is one of only two in all competitions - the other coming in the cup - but it is one which has come to annoy coach Ben Nailer as one of few blots on the copy book this term.

But it will likely be forgotten if Breakers can see off London All-Stars in Saturday’s Play-Off Final at the National Basketball Performance Centre in Manchester - the first of a double-header for the club, as the men take on Reading Rockets on Sunday.

“All of our focus was really on the league and getting promoted, so the play-off final is something of an added bonus really,” said Nailer. “We want to win every game we play, so this really is a nice extra at the end of the season.

“London All-Stars are similar to us, they’ve also only lost one game, but they’re a bit more physical because of the division they play in. But the teams we’ve played from their league we’ve managed to beat relatively comfortably so we’re looking forward to the final.”

With the team still very much in its infancy, Nailer admitted Breakers are keen to see more female players joining the team to help them compete at the top level.

He said: “With it being the first year for the women’s team, we’ve struggled a bit with getting more senior players in. We’ve got a fantastic junior section for girls, from U12s all the way through, but we’ve not had as much uptake from more senior players.

“Our team is a mixture of players from the U18s, a few who are in their early 20s and then a couple of players in their mid-20s as well.

“Making the step up to Division 1, having more experienced players in the squad will be huge for us, but we’re also looking to promote a few more players from the U18s as well to keep that mixture.”