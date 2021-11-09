Podium finish for MMKAC’s youngsters at National Cross Country Relays

Orla Enright, Olivia Chilton and Elsie Jacobs

Marshall Milton Keynes had 12 teams competing in the National Cross Country Relays at Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

Success came in the Under 13 Girls Race with MMK athletes battling it out with Liverpool Harriers for the top honours.

The MMK “B” Team just pipped the A Team for third place thanks to a storming last leg by Elsie Jacobs.

Competing around an undulating 2km course Olivia Chilton clocked 7min31 on the opening leg placing fifth for the MK “B” team just ahead Katie Webb (7.33).

Sophia Chapman then moved the “A” team up to fourth with a time of 7.52 as Orla Enright brought the “B” home in seventh (8.01).

However on the third and final leg Elsie Jacobs stormed round the course in 7.34 to bring the “B” team to the finish in third place as Lauren Webb ran 7.45 finishing fourth, just 4-seconds in arrears.