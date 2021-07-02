President's Day turns violet in Stony Stratford

Battle between the Kirks breaks out

By Toby Lock
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 10:29 am
Updated Friday, 2nd July 2021, 10:30 am
Club President Judy Kirk with Club Captain Steve Kirk

Stony Stratford's President's Day looked a little different this year.

The bowls club donned purple in honour of President Judy Kirk as 36 club members played in either the President's or the Captain's team and was won by the Presidents team followed by a meal and a raffle.

There was plenty of competitive banter between the teams as the Captain is Judy’s husband Steve Kirk.