President's Day turns violet in Stony Stratford
Battle between the Kirks breaks out
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 10:29 am
Updated
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 10:30 am
Stony Stratford's President's Day looked a little different this year.
The bowls club donned purple in honour of President Judy Kirk as 36 club members played in either the President's or the Captain's team and was won by the Presidents team followed by a meal and a raffle.
There was plenty of competitive banter between the teams as the Captain is Judy’s husband Steve Kirk.