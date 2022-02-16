Presswell edges towards Commonwealth Games standard distance
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 9:19 am
Kayleigh Presswell
Kayleigh Presswell opened her season early in this Commonwealth Games year with an open meeting in Woodford Green.
She indicated that her winter training has been progressing well by adding over 1.5m to her own Club Hammer Record with an outstanding throw of 64.77m.
This throw is just 23cms below the qualifying standard for the Games.