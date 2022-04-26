Presswell puts the hammer down in Jack Kee Memorial

Throwers from all over the area gathered for a competition at Stantonbury track to recognise the outstanding contributions to hammer throwing by Jack Kee, who died last November.

A Memorial bench was opened with words of appreciation by Jack’s son and daughter and from Club Co-Chair, David Millett.

Fittingly Kayleigh Presswell, who had been coached by Jack for many years, won the women’s competition with a throw of 63.58m. Just a metre down on her recently set club record of 64.77m, seventh best in the UK this year so far.