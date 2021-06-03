Presswell puts the hammer down with a new record

Kayleigh Presswell

Competing at Bedford in the BIGish Jumps and Throws Fest, Kayleigh Presswell added over a metre to her new club hammer record to beat an elite field.

Her sensational throw of 63.15m is placed ninth in the current UK rankings. Lara Moffat (F20) was just below her best in the hammer, throwing 50.75m.

Hayley Diamond set a F17 shot record throwing 13.46m at Banbury, adding 53cm to the old record from 2015 and ranks her 6th in the UK.