Presswell puts the hammer down with a new record
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 10:47 am
Updated
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 10:50 am
Competing at Bedford in the BIGish Jumps and Throws Fest, Kayleigh Presswell added over a metre to her new club hammer record to beat an elite field.
Her sensational throw of 63.15m is placed ninth in the current UK rankings. Lara Moffat (F20) was just below her best in the hammer, throwing 50.75m.
Hayley Diamond set a F17 shot record throwing 13.46m at Banbury, adding 53cm to the old record from 2015 and ranks her 6th in the UK.
Laura Zialor jumped 1.84m to finish fourth in the elite women’s high jump competition at Bedford. Joan Peedah jumped 10.45m in the triple jump.