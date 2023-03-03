Quartet lead the way for MK at National Cross Country Championships
A large contingent of MMK youngsters travelled to Bolesworth Castle near Chester for the National Cross Country Championships.
The U15 Girls, led by Katie Webb in seventh place, built on their U13 gold medals last year by taking bronze this year, in their first year in this age group. Lauren Webb placed 42nd, Sophia Chapman 52nd and Orla Enright 96th from a field of almost 300 runners.
South of England Champion, Jacque Smith, had another excellent run, finishing eighth in the under 13 boys Championships whilst Millie Freeland, seventh in the Southern Championships, finished an excellent 15th in the under 17 girls race.