Quartet represent Buckinghamshire in National Sportshall Finals

Daniel Ayodele, Isaiah Philip, Ayo Fatoki, D'Mitri Varlack

For the first time ever, by winning the Regional Sportshall Final last month, a Buckinghamshire Team qualified for the National Sportshall Final, held this year in Colchester.

Four MMK youngsters, Daniel Ayodele, Isaiah Philip, D’Mitri Varlack and Ayo Fatoki plus two colleagues from Vale of Aylesbury, competed against six other counties.

Buckinghamshire, counting the best four individual scores, plus the 8-lap Paarlauf and the 4×2 Lap Relay claimed a famous victory, with a winning margin of 50 points over Lancashire and Essex. Each of the MMK athletes had at least one podium finish in the individual events.

The four MMK lads won the 4x2Lap Relay:

2 Lap Race: 1= Daniel Ayodele; 3 Ayo Fatoki

Shot: 1 Isaiah Philip (won by more than 2m)

Standing Long Jump: 1 D’Mitri Varlack (National Record of 3.00m); 2 Isaiah Philip

Standing Triple Jump: 1 Daniel Ayodele

4×2 Lap Relay: 1 Bucks (DV, DA, IP, AF)