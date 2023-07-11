Quartet smash MMKAC’s relay record in Youth Athletics League
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
MMK contested a Youth Athletes League match at Coventry and finished second to Northampton.
The under 15 girls again broke the 4 x 300m relay club record with a time of 2min54.5.
The quartet and split times were: Olivia Chilton(43.8), Sophia Chapman(44.4),Orla Enright(43.0) and Elsie Jacobs(43.3).