News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Quartet smash MMKAC’s relay record in Youth Athletics League

The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read

MMK contested a Youth Athletes League match at Coventry and finished second to Northampton.

The under 15 girls again broke the 4 x 300m relay club record with a time of 2min54.5.

The quartet and split times were: Olivia Chilton(43.8), Sophia Chapman(44.4),Orla Enright(43.0) and Elsie Jacobs(43.3).

Related topics:CoventryNorthampton