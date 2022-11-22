Queen of the Palace Sherrock returns to Ally Pally

The Queen of the Palace Fallon Sherrock will be on the oche once again this year after she was awarded a spot in the PDC World Championships.

The darts ace from Milton Keynes became a household name in 2019 when she became the first female player to win at the tournament.

But Sherrock was beaten in the qualifiers for this year’s championship by Beau Greaves, with only two spots for female players . However, the PDC have since made a spot available to the winner of the Women’s World Matchplay, meaning she will once again throw at Alexandra Palace.