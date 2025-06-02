Race ban looms over Verstappen after controversial Russell crash

The world champion was at the heart of controversy again in Barcelona

A moment of madness has put Max Verstappen just one penalty point away from a race ban after he was deemed to have driven into George Russell in the closing stages of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Running third before a late safety car, brought out due to Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli’s engine failure, Verstappen, on the slower hard tyres, clashed with Charles Leclerc before banging wheels with Russell.

Ordered to allow Russell pass him by his Red Bull Racing team, Verstappen fumed over the team radio and pulled to the side, before then barging into the Mercedes man earning him a ten-second penalty. It was one which also dropped him down the order, from fifth to tenth, leaving his championship hopes in tatters.

Not only that, Verstappen now has 11 penalty points on his licence, meaning if he picks up one more misdemeanour in the next two races, before some of his previous points clear, he will receive a ban.

The backlash following Verstappen’s actions drew criticism from 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, who claimed the deliberate action should have resulted in the Dutchman getting disqualified on the spot, while McLaren driver Lando Norris likened the move to one from Mario Kart.

Verstappen though refused to be drawn on the incident, saying: “I prefer to talk about the race as a whole rather than one incident. What happened there happened and we got a ten second penalty.”

Team-mate Yuki Tsunoda’s struggled at Red Bull continued as he finished 13th after a torrid weekend. Setting the slowest time in qualifying on Saturday, he started from the pit lane but failed to make big inroads, coming home outside of the points again.

“This weekend was not what we wanted, but it is what it is,” he said. “It’s been up and down this week but our pace was alright today.

“A pit-lane start is never ideal but we knew we would need to try something different for the race today to try and make up some ground.

“We were trying out different things with the set-up, it didn’t do much in the end today, but we have an idea on how to hopefully improve this in Canada. We are not where we want to be.”