Real fears that Verstappen could turn his back on Red Bull Racing

The Dutchman has won just three of the last 17 races after dominating the previous two-and-a-half years

World champion Max Verstappen could walk away from Red Bull Racing unless they improve the RB21.

According to the team’s motorsport adviser Helmut Marko, the man charged with finding and developing driver talent in the Red Bull Driver Academy, the Tilbrook squad are running the risk of losing the four-time world champion after starting the 2025 season poorly.

While he was winner in Japan two weeks ago, the weaknesses of the RB21 - this season’s car - were exposed in Bahrain when both Verstappen and Tsunoda struggled for pace compared to McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari.

Discussing Verstappen’s future in Milton Keynes, Marko admitted he is worried the Dutchman could walk away for pastures new unless the team quickly finds solutions to the issues facing them.

“The concern is great,” Marko told Sky Germany. “Improvements have to come in the near future so that he has a car with which he can win again.

“We have to create a basis with a car so that he can fight for the world championship.”

Verstappen is under contract at the Tilbrook team until 2028, but there are performance-based clauses in his contract to allow him to seek another team should Red Bull fail to deliver him a car capable of competing at the front.

After dominating championships in 2022 and 2023, Verstappen cruised through the opening half of 2024 as well. But cracks formed in the team last term, and he won just two of the final 13 races, and has picked up just one of the four this season.

Rivals McLaren have stolen a march, claiming the constructor’s championship last year, and have won all of the other races at the start of this season.