Records broken at Milton Keynes Marathon

Steve Tuttle won the half marathon before completing his first marathon a day later

Runners from around the country hit the roads and redways in Milton Keynes on Sunday for the MK Marathon.

Joshua Teece, of Central Park Athletics, crossed the line first in 2:31.05 - a new record for the Milton Keynes course, beating the previous best by nine seconds.

Teece was out on his own, more than four minutes clear of Joseph Baker in second, who finished in 2:35.28 for Stadium Runners. Leighton Buzzard AC's Rob Elmore was third in 2:36.16.

The women's record was also smashed as Melissah Gibson, of Ealing Eagles, came home in 2:52.44, taking more than two minutes off the previous best. Karen Smith (ST Bees Triers) was second in 2:57.18, ahead of Liza Bradshaw (CLC Striders) in 2:58.56.

Steve Tuttle, who won Saturday's half marathon for Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club, completed a unique double as he came home 19th overall in a time of 2:48.49 - his first race over the 26.2 mile distance.

Tuttle's time of 1:15.10 was good enough for gold on Saturday, holding off Richard Sales (C-Squad) who finished in 1:15.34. Leighton Buzzard AC's Chris George rounded out the podium in 1:18.52.