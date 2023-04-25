Records shattered by MK runners at London Marathon

Sixteen brave athletes from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club took on the London Marathon on Sunday, and 11 of them set new lifetime best times in the process.

The London Marathon was held in near perfect conditions, with occasional light rain and light winds. As well as 11 personal best performances, seven came home under the three-hour mark.

First MMK runner was Adam Stone in 683rd place with 2:41:20, with almost perfect splits of 1:20:54 and 1:20.26 and almost eight minutes quicker than his previous best set in last year’s race. Adam moves up to 28th place in the Club All-Time Rankings.

Following him was Matt Clements who ran the 32nd best ever individual time for MMKAC – but paid for a fast early start today, finishing 756th in 2:42:21, four and a half minutes quicker than he ran in last year’s Manchester Marathon.

Following this duo were debutants Graham Jones (2:44.26) and Ollie Badger(2:51.18).

Closing within 3hours Viv Parnell-Murphy and Andrew Cowdrill had a close battle throughout the race, with Viv(2:55.07) taking 33 minutes off his best and Andrew reducing his by three and a half minutes (2:56.24).

The first two MMK women home were Lara Bromilow (2:59:10) and Lynsey Ryall (3:12:53), both missing their personal bests by eight and four minutes respectively Lara finished 173rd female, 20th in the F20 age group.