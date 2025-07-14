Red Bull are 'the best in the world at what they do' says new boss Mekies
New team principal Laurent Mekies believes Red Bull Racing are the best team in Formula 1, and he is keen to get them back to the top of the pile.
The Frenchman took over from Christian Horner last week, following the sacking of the former boss after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, with the team labouring in fourth position in the championship.
Mekies, who ran sister team Racing Bulls before taking over at Tilbrook, steps into the role looking to turn around Red Bull’s fortunes, which primarily will require satisfying four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Milton Keynes next season.
“I look at this team as most outside look at them, we see the very best people in the world at what they do,” Mekies said. “That’s what this team is, even from being a competitor previously you look at Red Bull Racing as being the sharpest team, having managed to accumulate the best talent to work together.
“It is a privilege to join the team and the focus will be on making sure all the talented people here have what they need to perform at their best, because they are already the very best.
“We will be focusing on that and making sure the Red Bull energy is flowing through the team.
“We are not underestimating the challenge ahead, we will need everybody and we will go about it together and I am sure with everyone’s contributions we will tackle this challenge.”
